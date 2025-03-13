How Many 3-Point Shots are Too Many as Celtics Take 63 in Loss to Thunder?
The Boston Celtics are a team that loves to shoot threes. They are a team that takes the most threes in the league, averaging over 48 3-pointers per game.
The next closest team takes just under 43 threes per game, so Boston is by far the team that jacks up the most threes. That was on full display on Wednesday night when they took a whopping 63 3-point shots against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
While jacking up 63 threes, they only made 31. 7 percent of them in that game. With the lack of aggressiveness in driving to the rim, that cost them the game.
It's clearly a big focal point of their game plan to take a lot of threes. They think the math would be in their favor if they take more threes than every other opponent.
That begs the question: how many threes are too many to take? 63 seems excessive, but should they keep taking that many against the best teams in the league?
It seems like that is way too many threes to take. The Celtics clearly could have been better at driving to the rim to help draw more fouls, as well as generate easier shots.
The absolute most amount of threes that they should be taking is probably 50 of them. That is more than their average, but not significantly.
Quite frankly, they should look at taking fewer threes than what they do right now. They have players who are good drivers, mainly Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
Boston is still the second-best team in the Eastern Conference, even with the amount of threes they are taking. It has clearly worked for most of the season.
Once Kristaps Porzingis comes back to the Celtics fully healthy, they will likely start taking more threes. He likes to hang out around the perimeter.
Health is the biggest priority that the Celtics have as they head into the playoffs. They feel they are a strong contender to repeat as champions if they are healthy.
