Celtics Could Send Veteran Champion to East Contender in Offseason Move
The Boston Celtics are going to have some interesting decisions to make soon. They are about to have a new owner in the next year or so, so that could complicate things for them.
Right now, the Celtics are one of the most expensive rosters in the NBA. They have a very high luxury tax bill that will be due when this season is over.
Their starting five is a big reason why they are going to owe so much money. They have almost $150 million tied up in their starting lineup next season.
The Celtics might want to look at moving on from Jrue Holiday in the offseason, according to Bleacher Report. Holiday is under contract for two more years with a player option added on as well.
“Trading Jrue Holiday isn't necessarily what the Boston Celtics will want to do, but with Jayson Tatum's massive $314 million extension kicking in next year and the emergence of backup point guard Payton Pritchard this season, moving the 34-year-old now while he still has value makes sense,” Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz wrote.
“Holiday will turn 35 in June and is having arguably his worst season since his rookie year in 2009-10. He's no longer an elite defender and is owed $104.4 million over the next three seasons.”
“(Tobias) Harris can be a useful rotation piece next year and will be on an expiring contract. (Marcus) Sasser, 24, can fill some of Holiday's backcourt minutes and Boston gets a pick in the 30s in this year's draft.”
Holiday is now 34 years old and is having his worst season since his rookie year in terms of his offensive numbers. He has been injured a lot this season, as well.
If the Celtics are looking to unload some salary, they could do that by trading Holiday in the offseason. They already have a lot of confidence in Payton Pritchard to take over that starting job.
If the Celtics didn't have a viable option to take over as the starter at point guard, then maybe they wouldn't look to move Holiday. Since they have Pritchard, this could make sense.
It all could hinge on how fast the Celtics get sold. If there is a buyer lined up by the time the offseason starts, Holiday could be on the way out. If not, he might stay until the trade deadline.
Holiday is still a good defensive player. He can certainly help another team that needs defensive help on the perimeter.
Boston could decide to keep him and just try to win as many titles as possible. The Celtics need to have someone who is cheaper, it just depends on when that happens.
This season, Holiday is averaging 10.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.
