Celtics Could Have Unexpected Player Join Starting Lineup This Season, Says Insider
The Boston Celtics have made a flurry of moves this offseason. It's undoubtedly been the summer of change for the C's, and not in a way that makes them contenders this upcoming season.
The Celtics had to gut some key members from their roster to get under the second apron. Boston is still over it, and one more move is likely to be on the way if they want to get under that threshold.
Boston is still trying to figure out a way to do just that. In the meantime, the Celtics have a season to worry about. They currently have 14 players under contract and have three players on two-way contracts.
While they figure out who they will add with the 15th spot, it appears that they know how their starting lineup will look by the time the season tips off in mid-October.
According to Brian Robb of MassLive, the Celtics may look to center Neemias Queta to be their starting center for their fifth and final spot.
"Neemias Queta feels like the frontrunner at center given the continuity and the fact someone needs to rebound on this team. Elsewhere, pencil in Sam Hauser or Georges Niang in the fifth spot with Josh Minott being a potential wildcard. Will be an interesting battle in training camp to see how exactly Joe Mazzulla wants to play with this group."
The Celtics could be without their superstar forward, Jayson Tatum, for the entire upcoming season due to an Achilles injury.
That leaves a massive void for the C's next season. As things stand, the Celtics' 2025-26 season lineup could consist of: Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser to go alongside Queta.
The 26-year-old big man will enter his fifth season in the league and his third in Beantown.
As a Celtic, he has played a limited role, averaging 13/.3 minutes of action. However, he has been quite productive in his time in Boston, averaging 5.2 points per game, 4.0 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 0.7 blocks while shooting 64.8 percent from the field in 90 games along with six starts.
If the Celtics decide to rely on Queta for the entire season, he could provide strong rim protection and rebounding, which will be crucial for a team lacking depth at the center position.
