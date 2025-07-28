Former Celtics Forward Arrested for Fraud
A fan favorite former Boston Celtics combo forward has been arrested and charged with fraud after issuing a check with insufficient funds to a casino.
Per TMZ Sports, Marcus Morris Jr. was taken into custody Sunday in Broward County, Florida, and will soon be extradited.
Further details are not available at this juncture, but a bitter mug shot image was.
Morris' agent, Yony Noy called out the arrest on his X account.
"Just so everyone understands this is zero fraud here or whatever crap outlets have said regarding fake checks or whatever the hell," Noy writes. "This is due to an outstanding marker with a casino. Apparently if you have over $1,200 they can issue a warrant for your arrest. Absolute insanity!"
As TMZ Sports observes, this is not Morris' only run-in with the law.
In February 2012, the 6-foot-8 forward and Julius K. Harris got into an altercation with an employee at a Lawrence, Kansas bar, called The Cave. Both assailants entered diversion programs, while Morris paid a $300 diversion fee and $60 in court fees.
Marcus and his twin brother Markieff, then both teammates on the Phoenix Suns, were taken to trial for January 2015 aggravated assault incidents against childhood mentor Eric Hood outside a Phoenix, Arizona rec center.
Allegedly, the Morris brothers and Baltimore Ravens safety Gerald Bowman numbered among the five men who got into it with Hood for texting the Morrises' mother "an inappropriate" message.
Their behavior prompted the Suns to ship out Marcus to the Detroit Pistons that offseason, and Markieff to the Washington Wizards at the February trade deadline of the 2015-16 season.
The 35-year-old Kansas product spent two prime seasons in Boston, 2017-19. During that time, he averaged 13.8 points on .439/.372/.826 shooting splits, 5.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.6 steals a night in 129 regular season games (74 starts).
Morris' NBA career appears to have been over long before this arrest, after 13 seasons logged with the Houston Rockets, Suns, Detroit Pistons, Celtics, New York Knicks, L.A. Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers from 2011-24.
Over the course of his career, Morris has earned $106.9 million on the hardwood.
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.