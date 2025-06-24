Celtics Could Move Second All-Star After Trading Jrue Holiday
The Boston Celtics made a big trade late on Monday night by moving on from Jrue Holiday. They traded Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Anfernee Simons and two second-round picks.
Trading Holiday was one of the biggest priorities for the Celtics this offseason. Despite the fact that he was an All-Star with the Celtics in 2023, he took a big step back in 2024.
He was owed about $104 million over the next three years, and the Celtics are trying to get under the second apron. He might not be the only All-Star the Celtics are looking to move in the next few days.
Boston is still trying to move Kristaps Porzingis. In addition to offloading Holiday, Porzingis' contract is very large, as well. They are canvassing the league for offers as they look to trade him in the next few days.
Porzingis and Holiday were looked at as the two most likely Celtics to get moved this offseason. The combination of the salaries they are owed and the lack of availability makes them prime trade targets.
Boston did extremely well to get Simons back from the Trail Blazers, but now their entire backcourt is very small. Simons is not the defensive menace that Holiday is.
If the Celtics trade Porzingis, they have to make sure they get a center who can help them maintain some sort of defensive prowess. He at least stepped up as a shot-blocker in the last couple of years.
Boston is still looking to be a title contender in the next couple of years, even without Jayson Tatum next year. The Eastern Conference is going to be very weak next year and very wide open.
Now that Tyrese Haliburton tore his Achilles in Game 7, the Knicks have emerged as the favorites in the East. Other than that team, every other East team has injury concerns.
If Boston can get a solid return for Porzingis, they can still be right in the thick of the title hunt next season. Jaylen Brown is still good enough to carry a team offensively.
