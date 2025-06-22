What Kevin Durant’s Move to Rockets Means for the Celtics
Kevin Durant has finally been traded. After weeks of speculation, he is the first big domino to fall in the offseason. The Houston Rockets decided to trade for him to try to make a run at a title.
Durant is the first big player to move this offseason. He probably won't be the last, and the Boston Celtics know that. They have been monitoring the situation with him closely.
Now that he has been traded, the Celtics can start making plans for their offseason. Other teams will now start to target some of their players.
The Celtics have more than a few players that other teams are looking at in a potential trade. Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday are the two who are most likely to get moved, but they aren't the only ones who could end up on the block.
Teams will look at Jaylen Brown as a big trade target now that Durant is off the board. The Celtics seem unwilling to part ways with him unless they receive a massive haul.
Derrick White is another player teams could target in a trade. Once again, the Celtics have indicated that they would like to keep him if they can, only parting with him for a large package.
As far as the Celtics' chances of winning a title in the next couple of years, having Durant stay in the West is good news. It means that the Eastern Conference doesn't get another superstar.
It was one of the better case scenarios for the Celtics to have Durant wind up in Houston. Now, they can go about the rest of the offseason, floating around Holiday and Porzingis.
The Celtics are still going to keep Brown and White on the roster unless they are blown away by a trade package. That's the main thing that Celtics fans should worry about.
Durant has moved to yet another team. Time will tell if he will finally be able to lead another team to a championship, or if he will grow unhappy in his new situation yet again.
