Celtics Legend Highlights Intense Pressure on Joe Mazzulla Next Season
The Boston Celtics will head into next season not expecting to be contenders for the title. With Jayson Tatum missing most of the season due to a torn Achilles, the Celtics aren't supposed to compete.
Boston will be making a lot of changes to their roster this summer, as well. They are looking to possibly move two starters from this past year in a trade.
With all of the changes expected to happen, Joe Mazzulla shouldn't be expected to do too much. One Celtics legend believes that it is actually not true.
Read more: What Kevin Durant’s Move to Rockets Means for the Celtics
Cedric Maxwell believes that the Celtics' head coach will have a lot of pressure on him next year. When asked if the roster changes would be an excuse for him while on Celtics All Access, he had an interesting answer.
"That would be tough. Does Joe want to survive that? Does he want to go backwards and rebuild?
Maxwell seems to think that Mazzulla might not want to stay with the Celtics if they end up tearing things down and becoming a team that won't contend for a championship.
The only way that happens is if Tatum doesn't have a full recovery from his Achilles injury or if the Celtics decide to trade away Jaylen Brown. That is unlikely, though.
Mazzulla has only coached elite teams with elite rosters. He hasn't had to coach a team that doesn't have multiple All-Star players or All-NBA caliber players.
More Celtics news: Celtics Champion Guard Named Top Trade Candidate for This Offseason
The Celtics have to figure out a way to not be bad next year without Tatum. It will be a weaker Eastern Conference, so they certainly have a chance to make the playoffs.
If Mazzulla can lead the team to the playoffs next season, that should solidify his standing when it comes to being a good coach in the NBA. He will be able to lay down roots in Boston.
The Celtics should still keep Mazzulla, even if he does have a bad year. He has won a championship, so that should certainly give him some leeway, even with a down year.
More Boston Celtics news: Celtics Guard Shares Plans for Next Season Ahead of Massive Offseason
Celtics Trade Up For Top International Prospect in Latest Mock Draft
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.