Celtics Could Part With Jrue Holiday to Land Former NBA Champion Forward
The Boston Celtics have a very difficult summer ahead of them. They will have a lot to think about as they enter the 2025-26 season.
Boson may have no other option but to cut salaries as they are facing significant luxury tax implications for the start of the 2025-26 season, potentially exceeding $238 million in tax penalties. Because of that, the Celtics may have no choice but to trade some of their top players, including veteran forward and champion Jrue Holiday.
Holiday is one of the many names the Celtics could trade this summer to avoid luxury tax implications. The 34-year-old veteran had a down season, but many teams could still see some value in him.
The Celtics could secure a decent package in return, and they would in this scenario, according to Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report. Bailey has the Celtics sending Holiday to his hometown of Los Angeles to play for the Clippers in exchange for Norman Powell, Kris Dunn, and Cam Christie.
“Getting out of his deal may be reason enough for a trade, and the Los Angeles Clippers are one team that justify taking it on.
“L.A. pushed the Denver Nuggets to seven games in the first round. The Nuggets, in turn, were the only team that meaningfully challenged the Oklahoma City Thunder this postseason. It may take some roundabout logic, but that series of events suggests the Kawhi Leonard- and James Harden-led Clippers are closer to contention than their first-round exit suggests.
“And replacing Norman Powell and Kris Dunn in the rotation with Holiday's defense and championship experience makes some sense.”
The Clippers were one of several teams that aggressively pursued Jrue Holiday during the 2023 offseason, but ultimately came up short when the Portland Trail Blazers shipped him to Boston in a deal that brought back Robert Williams III, Malcolm Brogdon, and a pair of future first-round picks.
Holiday ended up with the Celtics, but a return to his hometown could be back on the table this summer. While the Clippers currently have James Harden holding down the point guard spot, his future remains uncertain as he could decline his player option and test free agency.
As for Holiday, his numbers dipped a bit this past season. In 62 appearances, he averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from beyond the arc in 20.6 minutes a night.
In this scenario, Holiday likely serves as the backup point guard for the Clippers, providing leadership and toughness off the bench.
