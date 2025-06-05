Celtics' Jayson Tatum Appears to be Training Despite Achilles Injury
The Boston Celtics came up short this past season, falling to the New York Knicks in the second round of the playoffs. In a year where many expected them to make a repeat run to the Finals, they failed to reach the conference finals for the first time since 2021.
Now, the Celtics turn the page toward next season — but they’ll have to do it without their superstar forward, Jayson Tatum.
The champion forward suffered a torn Achilles in Game 4 of the second round, was shut down for the remainder of the playoffs, and is expected to miss a large portion of the 2025-26 campaign.
For now, the focus for Tatum is on rehab — and based on what he posted from the Celtics’ practice facility, fans have every reason to feel encouraged.
Tatum suffered the injury on Monday, May 12 and underwent surgery to repair the right Achilles tendon the next day.
The 27-year-old superstar is one of the best players in the league, and the Celtics will be slightly worse without him in the lineup. He was stellar in the regular season and the playoffs. Prior to his injury, Tatum averaged 28.1 points per game, 11.5 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 2.1 steals while shooting 42.3 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from three-point range in eight games and 40.3 minutes of action in the playoffs.
He was just as good in the regular season, averaging 26.8 points per game, 8.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from three in 72 games and 36.4 minutes of action.
Tatum wrapped up the regular season with another All-Star nod and secured his fourth All-NBA First Team honor. The former Duke standout has solidified his place among the game’s elite, and while the injury is a tough break, he’s focused on coming back stronger than ever.
This offseason will be pivotal for Boston. With their current financial outlook far from ideal, the Celtics are expected to explore a move or two to shed salary and avoid slipping into that second-apron status once again next season.
