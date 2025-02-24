Celtics Could See Key Big Man Depart in Free Agency
The Boston Celtics are gearing up for what should be a strong finish to their 2025 season.
Boston has all the tools to be the last team standing once again. With the playoffs slowly approaching, the Celtics will soon defend their title. The Celtics have everything they could ask for to do just that, but this could be the last time we see the team as currently constructed.
Some of the Celtics' top players will be free agents after this season, including big man Luke Kornet.
Kornet was a free agent last year, and while many other NBA teams were interested, he stood in Boston, resigning on a one-year deal.
This summer, things could be different, as Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report noted that Boston may feel financial pressure to move off him.
"Kornet has earned notice as a rotation player on one of the top teams in the NBA. He has legit size (7'1") and may be a role player teams consider, especially with the Celtics' already-heavy payroll.
"Boston can pay him more than the minimum, but if another team offers something in the $5-7 million range, the Celtics may feel the pressure (financially) to move on."
Prior to the start of this season, Kornet addressed how he wanted to remain a Celtic past last season.
“I kind of knew the whole time it’d be hard to go anywhere else,” Kornet said. “I knew that Boston, in terms of what was available for us too, was kind of limited, but to be able to play with this team — and my family’s been here. There were some great options to go other places, but you notice … is there anywhere else I’d want to play with a different group of people? I feel like the group that feels like you’re making the most out of what you’re trying to accomplish and being able to compete at the highest level. Honestly, the five years that I’ve been here have made it difficult to want anything else, especially with the group having basically everyone back. It’s an honor to be able to play here and play with these guys.”
Kornet has been with Boston for three-plus seasons and has been effective this season. In 50 games, he is averaging 5.2 points per game, 5.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.0 blocks while shooting 65.8 percent from the field in 17.3 minutes of action.
It's unclear if the Celtics will prioritize Kornet this summer, similar to what they did last year.
