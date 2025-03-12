Celtics Injury Report: Kristaps Porzingis Upgraded for Thunder Game
The Boston Celtics are used to playing games without their starting center. Since trading for Kristaps Porzingis, he hasn't been very available for them.
In his first season with the Celtics last year, he played in just 57 regular season games. He also didn't play in the playoffs until the NBA Finals. They ended up not really needing him to win the title.
This year, Porzingis has only been available for 32 of their games. He has missed time with various injuries and illnesses and has been out for the last six games with a mystery illness.
This year is much different in the league. There are a lot more contenders for the NBA championship than there were last year.
They are going to need Porzingis when the playoffs roll around. They're going to need him to not be rusty when they get here, too.
The good news for the Celtics is that Porzingis' status was upgraded prior to taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. He has been moved from doubtful to questionable.
It's good to see his health trending in the right direction. This illness has mystified the Celtics, so it's good to see him recovering enough that he could be back soon.
The key for Boston is to keep him healthy once he does come back. They need him on the court as much as possible if they are going to take out the rest of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.
When the Celtics traded for Porzingis, they knew that he was an injury risk. He has lived up to that in the first two years that he has played in Boston.
Boston is deep enough that they can survive this final stretch of the season without him. They are pretty much locked into the second seed in the East, so they aren't playing more much until the playoffs.
So far this season, Porzingis is averaging 18.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.
