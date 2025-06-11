Celtics Could Target Former Guard During Free Agency
The Boston Celtics have a crucial summer ahead of them. They will need to make some impact movies ot their roster if they want to avoid luxury tax penalties next season.
The Celtics are currently a second-apron team, and if they reach that status for the third consecutive season, they will be in a load of trouble. To avoid that, they’ll need to shed some salary. Once they do that, they could then build their team from there.
The Celtics could need some backcourt help after they make some impending trades, and one of those names could be their former friend, guard Malcolm Brogdon.
Brogdon is set to be an unrestricted free agent and could be a solid backup point guard option for contending teams like the Celtics.
There could be a handful of teams that could make a move for the veteran guard. Last season with the Wizards, Brogdon was solid, averaging 12.7 points per game, 3.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 0.5 steals while shooting 43.3 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from three-point range in only 24 games and 13 starts.
Health has been an issue for Brogdon, as he has only played in 63 of a possible 164 games over the past two seasons.
Brogdon spent just one season with the Celtics during the 2022-23 campaign, and it turned out to be one of the most productive years of his career.
He averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 0.7 steals per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the field and an impressive 44 percent from beyond the arc across 67 games.
His impact off the bench earned him the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year honors.
Boston originally acquired Brogdon in a trade that sent Aaron Nesmith, Daniel Theis, Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan, and a 2023 first-round pick to Indiana.
Following the 2022-23 season, the Celtics shipped Brogdon to the Portland Trail Blazers, packaging him with Robert Williams III and two future first-round picks in exchange for Jrue Holiday.
Brogdon is set to enter his 10th season in the league and also looks to join a contender for the first time since the 2022-23 season with Boston.
