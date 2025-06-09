Celtics Ridiculously High Asking Price for Jrue Holiday Revealed: Report
As the Boston Celtics get fully into offseason mode, the team is expected to move on from a few key contributors. Due to the new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), Boston could face massive penalties if it were to keep the payroll of the team as high as it currently is.
Many around the NBA believe that this could force the Celtics to move a few starters this offseason. Star guard Jrue Holiday and center Kristaps Porzingis are the most talked about names for the trade block, with multiple teams being linked to each.
But according to Matt Moore of The Action Network, the Celtics are asking for a ridiculously high price for the star guard. Boston reportedly wants a first-round draft pick from whichever team lands Holiday.
“Hall of Famer Marc Stein reported this weekend that Boston is in fact listening to trade offers for Holiday, something most people assumed. While the focus has been on reducing payroll, sources have told the Paroxysm that Boston is setting the price at a first-round pick along with whatever reduced salary comes back in the deal.”
While the Celtics may want a first-round pick for Holiday, it doesn't mean that they will land one. Most teams aren't going to be willing to ship out a first-round pick for an aging guard who is scheduled to make a lot of money over the next few years.
Holiday is scheduled to make $32.4 million next season, $34.8 million in the 2026-27 season, and finally has a player option for $37.2 million in the final year of the deal. This is a significant investment for whichever team lands Holiday, so they may be reluctant to send over a first-round pick.
The veteran guard also declined this past season in terms of overall production. While he was still strong on the defensive end, Holiday averaged just 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.
Holiday is still a great locker room presence and brings excellent leadership to a team. But that can only go so far for opposing teams, so the Celtics may need to lower the asking price a little if they do want to move him.
