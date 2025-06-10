Celtics' Baylor Scheierman Reveals How Jayson Tatum's Injury Impacts His Future
The Boston Celtics are going to have to reconfigure their rotation without Jayson Tatum available. The best-case scenario for the Celtics is that he returns at the end of next season.
With him recovering from his torn Achilles, that opens the door for more opportunities for other guys. Baylor Scheierman is one of the guys who stands to benefit from Tatum's absence.
Scheierman understands that he could become part of the regular rotation now that Tatum is out. While he won't be thrust into the starting lineup, he's going to get a lot more minutes.
Read more: Celtics Trade Idea Swaps Jrue Holiday For $26M Star Forward
Baylor Scheierman acknowledges a new role he'll have to take with the Celtics next season
As the Celtics are in for a summer of a lot of changes, Scheierman talked about the role that he might be playing next season with the Celtics. He acknowledged he might be playing a lot more.
“And be in that gray area of when we’re fully healthy, obviously wasn’t expecting to play really much, but then when people start going down, you start to think, ‘now I really gotta be locked in and prepared, because there’s a chance my number could get called.’ So I think all those different emotions kind of played a factor.”
With Tatum down, there is a spot in the rotation that has opened up for Scheierman to take. There could be even more minutes for him to take if the Celtics do end up trading a couple of starters.
More Celtics news: Celtics Expected to Make 'Multiple' Moves This Offseason: Report
Boston might be better off playing Scheierman more minutes next season anyway, just to see what he might be able to give them. He didn't get enough minutes this season to evaluate him.
Perhaps he comes in next season as an improved defender who is adequate enough to sustain more playing time. He has already proven that he can get hot from beyond the three-point arc.
The Celtics would love for him to turn into a better version of Sam Hauser. That would be the ideal scenario for them moving forward, especially if they have to move on from Hauser this summer.
More Boston Celtics news: Celtics Forward Shares Encouraging Update on Jayson Tatum Achilles Recovery
Celtics Ridiculously High Asking Price for Jrue Holiday Revealed: Report
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.