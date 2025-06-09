Celtics Forward Shares Encouraging Update on Jayson Tatum Achilles Recovery
The Boston Celtics are preparing for star Jayson Tatum to miss the majority of next season following his suffering an Achilles tear in the postseason. It remains unknown when Tatum will be able to return to the court, but oftentimes, it takes eight to 12 months for full recovery to take place.
Tatum has provided some minor updates on his recovery since the injury, but he still has a long road ahead of him. But Celtics current free agent forward Torrey Craig has now shared an encouraging update on the injury to Tatum.
Tatum was rehabbing at the Celtics facility, and it looked like Craig happened to be around.
Before the injury to Tatum, the Celtics star was in the midst of a strong season. Tatum averaged 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.1 steals per game over 72 games played.
The Celtics will enter the offseason with the idea that Tatum will likely miss most of next season. This could see the front office make some drastic moves across the roster since the team likely won't be as strong of a title contender.
Many around the NBA believe that Boston will have to shed major salary this summer, and it could see some key players moved. Star center Kristaps Porzingis and star guard Jrue Holiday are the most likely players to be moved due to the money they are making.
If the Celtics can get under the dreaded second apron of the salary cap, the team could breathe a little easier. Boston would receive massive penalties if they are over the second apron for a second consecutive season, which could see the team make major moves.
The injury to Tatum actually gives this team an unlikely window to get under the cap, while looking ahead to the future. The hope is that the star forward won't be out for the entire year, but Boston isn't going to rush him back anytime soon.
