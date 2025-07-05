Celtics Could Trade 2 Players This Offseason: Report
The Boston Celtics have been fairly busy early in free agency. Brad Stevens accomplished his goal of shedding salary, trading away both Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday in order to get under the second apron.
In those trades to the Hawks and Trail Blazers, they were able to get Anfernee Simons and Georges Niang in return. They were not able to keep Luke Kornet, however.
While those were the two biggest moves that the Celtics needed to make, they might not be done trading players this summer, according to one report.
There is a chance that the Celtics will redirect both Simons and Niang, per a report from The Athletic. The move would give them further cap flexibility by shedding even more salary.
It's clear that the Celtics are trying to get as far under the second apron as possible while Jayson Tatum is recovering from his Achilles injury. They want to make sure that they are ready to compete for a title again in 2026-27.
Still, it's unclear just how much salary Stevens wants to shed. Keeping both Simons and Niang would help them both next season and in two years when Tatum returns.
Simons gives the Celtics a scoring punch off the bench that they would have lost since Payton Pritchard is moving into the starting lineup. Simons can get hot in a hurry.
Niang gives the Celtics more shooting off the bench. They might need that, especially if they end up trading Sam Hauser to further shed some salary.
Boston needs guys who can contribute off the bench with Tatum sidelined. That's especially true now that they are missing Holiday and Porzingis, so moving Simons and Niang might not be the prudent move.
Stevens has done an excellent job of navigating roster challenges since he moved into the front office. If there is a shrewd trade to be made, he is certainly capable of making it.
This past year with the Trail Blazers, Simons averaged 19.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. Niang averaged 12.1 points, three rebounds, and 1.6 assists after being traded to the Hawks.
