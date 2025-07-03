Celtics Want to Sign Damian Lillard 'Sooner Rather Than Later'
The Boston Celtics are one of the many teams that have reached out to Damian Lillard. Lillard is now a free agent after being waived from the Bucks in order for them to make cap space available for Myles Turner.
Now, Lillard gets to choose any team that he would like to sign with. A lot of contenders have given him a call to see if he would be interested in joining their team.
Despite the fact that Lillard tore his Achilles in the first round of the playoffs against the Pacers, the Celtics are very interested in bringing him to Boston.
While the Celtics also have a player who has a torn Achilles, they would be loading up for a title run two years from now, when both Jayson Tatum and Lillard would be fully recovered.
According to The Athletic, the Celtics are hoping to sign him this offseason as opposed to him taking a year off to rehab before making a final decision where he wants to be.
Of course, every team that is trying to sign Lillard would prefer to get him this season as opposed to having to wait a year in order to bring him aboard.
If the Celtics do sign Lillard this offseason, it would likely just be a two-year deal. Obviously, Lillard would only be able to play in the second year of that contract.
Boston has to figure out what they would be willing to pay Lillard if they are seriously going to pursue him. The Celtics would love to have the All-Star point guard on their roster.
If Boston ends up signing Lillard, that would mean a big change for Payton Pritchard. Pritchard is slated to be the starting point guard next season after they traded Jrue Holiday.
Pritchard would likely have to move back to the bench if the Celtics were able to land Lillard. Lillard is still too good to come off the bench at this point in his career.
This past season for the Bucks, Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game.
