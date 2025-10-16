Celtics Cut Ties With Offseason Trade Addition Ahead of Season
The Boston Celtics have made a massive roster move ahead of the 2025-26 season.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Celtics have waived undrafted rookie forward RJ Luis.
Luis, who went undrafted out of St. John's University, signed a two-way deal with the Utah Jazz in the summer. In early August, the Jazz sent Luis to Boston alongside an $8 million trade exception in exchange for Georges Niang and two future second-round draft picks.
