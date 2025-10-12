Clear Favorite Has Emerged in Celtics' Starting Big Man Competition
A favorite has emerged in the Boston Celtics' competition for their starting center position.
With Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford and Luke Kornet now out of the picture, fourth-string center Neemias Queta seems to be head coach Joe Mazzulla's preferred leader in the clubhouse. Several new free agent signings, and even returning undersized big man Xavier Tillman could in theory lay claim to the gig.
All-NBA Boston power forward Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles tendon during the second round of the playoffs this spring, meaning there's an opening at both Boston's frontcourt slots.
Brian Robb of MassLive unpacks Queta's candidacy.
"Neemias Queta remains the favorite to start at center and while Tillman looks like he will be a factor in the rotation, it’s hard to envision him getting upwards of 20 minutes a night at center or in double big lineups," Robb writes.
Queta started at the five spot in Boston's stunning 107-105 preseason collapse against the Portland Trail Blazers (they were up by double digits late). In 17:18, the 7-footer scored four points on 2-of-3 shooting from the floor, grabbed five rebounds, blocked a shot and swiped a steal — while coughing up the ball for a team-high five turnovers.
Luka Garza was the first backup center to see action, notching 12 points on 3-of-7 shooting from the field and 6-of-7 shooting from the foul line, pulling down six boards, dishing out two dimes and swiping one steal. In 16.8 minutes a night, Garza is averaging 11.0 points on 50 percent shooting from the floor and 75 percent shooting from the charity stripe, 8.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.5 rejections a night.
Unpacking the Competition at Center
Tillman scored zero points on 0-of-2 shooting in 18:55, grabbed four rebounds, passed out two assists and stole the ball twice. The 6-foot-7 big man, 26, hasn't impressed much during his two exhibition games, averaging 3.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocks in 21.0 minutes per.
Another free agent signing, 6-foot-9 free agent/center Chris Boucher, theoretically could have been slotted in as the starter at the five spot — although Mazzulla opted to start him at the power forward spot against Toronto.
He scored 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field (2-of-5 from distance) and 3-of-4 from the charity stripe, grabbed nine rebounds, passed for two assists, blocked a shot and nabbed a steal in 23:15.
In two preseason games for Boston this year, the 32-year-old out of Oregon is averaging 15.0 points on .526/.273/.778 shooting splits, 6.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks — an encouraging start for a guy who could be looking at the biggest role in his career this season.
