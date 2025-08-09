Celtics Sharpshooter Emerged as NBA's Most Respected Shooter, Even Over Stephen Curry
The Boston Celtics play a very unique style of basketball. They launch more 3's than any other team in the league, and that's by quite a large margin.
This past season, the Celtics shot 48.2 3's per game during the regular season. The next closest team to them put up 42.4 3's, and that was the Golden State Warriors.
One of the best shooters on the Celtics actually comes from the bench. Sam Hauser is a deadly shooter from deep, and other teams pay him more respect than they do Stephen Curry.
Celtics' Forward Sam Hauser is The League's Most Respected Shooter
Hauser is one of the most valuable members of the Celtics because of his ability to shoot the ball. He was actually given the least amount of space to shoot the ball in the league last season.
No one generated a faster closeout speed to a jump shot than Hauser did. Teams know that he is only out on the court to make 3's, and teams know he can do that easily without a contest from a defender.
Boston is able to launch as many 3's as they do because of how deadly of a shooter Hauser is. There's a reason they signed him to a $45 million extension that is set to kick in next year.
Rumors have bubbled up that the Celtics might look to move Hauser to further their agenda of shedding salary to get under the luxury tax. They are already under the second apron.
The Celtics are very close to skirting the luxury tax, as they only have to shed $9.4 million in salary to do that. Getting rid of Hauser would help them do that, but it would also make them less competitive.
Boston is hoping to keep Hauser so they can make another run at a championship in 2026-27 when Jayson Tatum returns from his torn Achilles. He's an important part of what they do.
The Celtics are one of the best teams in the league when they are fully healthy. They are expected to go back to spending money in the offseason next year once their team is back together on the court.
