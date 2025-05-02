Celtics' Derrick White on Why Jalen Brunson is so Dangerous
The second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs is set for the Eastern Conference, and the Boston Celtics are ready to face off against the New York Knicks.
The Knicks are an excellent team, boasting a 51-21 record and two of the best players in the league: center Karl-Anthony Towns and point guard Jalen Brunson.
Both players have had MVP-caliber seasons, with Towns averaging 24.4 points, 12.8 total rebounds, 3.1 assists, one steal, and 0.7 blocks per game and Brunson averaging 26 points, 7.3 assists, 2.9 total rebounds, and 0.9 steals per game.
While both players have their difficulties, Brunson is going to be particularly challenging, something Boston guard Derrick White recognizes.
"Big time player," White said, per Celtics insider Bobby Manning. "Seems to make the big plays for them. He's had an unbelievable year and obviously these playoffs he's taken it to another level...try to make it as difficult as we can for 48 minutes."
This has been particularly true about Brunson in the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Detroit Pistons. The two-time NBA All-Star averaged an astonishing 31.5 points, 8.2 assists, and four rebounds per game.
That being said, the Celtics have plenty of answers for the talented guard, particularly White and NBA Sixth Man of the Year Payton Pritchard. Additionally, Jrue Holiday will definitely be a factor if he is able to return from injury.
Despite these challenges, the Celtics are still expected to come out on top in the series. The Knicks were swept by the Celtics during the regular season, and only one of those games was close.
While Brunson and Towns had excellent performances in that game, they were unable to keep up with power forward Jayson Tatum and center Kristaps Porzingis, who both recorded 30+ points.
That being said, the postseason always has a completely different energy than the regular season, and both teams are hungry to prove that they are the best in the East.
