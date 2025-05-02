Celtics' Joe Mazzulla Gives Major Injury Update on Jrue Holiday
The Boston Celtics are gearing up for the start of the second-round playoffs, and they will officially be taking on the New York Knicks. Boston swept the Knicks during the regular season, but the team understands that the postseason is an entirely new ballgame.
More Celtics News: Shams Charania Expects Big Changes For Celtics This Offseason
But entering this series, the Celtics are dealing with an injury to a crucial player. Star guard Jrue Holiday missed the final three games of the first-round series against the Orlando Magic due to an injury.
Ahead of the start of this matchup with New York, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla offered a big update on his status.
“Day-to-day. Just getting better every day, doing whatever he can to make sure he puts himself in position to come back as fast as he can. He’s working hard.”
It remains to be seen if Holiday will suit up in Game 1 against the Knicks, and the Celtics aren't likely to rush him back. The veteran is a key piece to the puzzle for Boston, and they have survived well without him so far.
For the season, Holiday has averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. The presence of Holiday on the floor is paramount, so the hope is that he will be able to give it a go in Game 1.
More Celtics news: Stephen A Smith Rips Ongoing Criticism of Celtics' Jayson Tatum
Boston enters this series with home-court advantage, and they will be looking to make a statement. The success that they have seen against the Knicks during the regular season can help them prepare for the series, but New York will be entering with a different mindset.
The Celtics are the defending champions, so every single team is looking to be the one to knock them off. The Knicks present some real problems for Boston, especially due to their defensive prowess, but Boston is a confident group that has been through different playoff situations over the years.
All in all, this should be a good series, and the team is hoping that Holiday can be a contributor to that.
More Celtics news:
Former All-Star Claims Celtics Legend Was Tougher to Defend Than Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant
Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Reignites NBA, NFL Drama with Latest Comments
NBA Players Rank Celtics Star Among League's Most Underrated
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.