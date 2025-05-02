Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis Offers Perfect Answer to 100 Men vs Gorilla Debate
Would you ever expect a verbal dissertation from Boston Celtics star Kristaps Porzingis breaking down the battle between a gorilla and 100 men?
Neither did we — though it's highly entertaining all the same.
Social media was set ablaze over the last few days. Much of the discussion focused on a hypothetical question asking whether a singular gorilla could beat 100 men in a fight, or vice versa. Of course, opinions from all corners of the Earth have been flying fast and furiously.
With social media firmly embedded into the fabric of society today, it's not all that shocking to see this question to athletes on film. Porzingis not only gave a very thoughtful answer, but he even broke down the mechanics behind such a fight using — of all things — film.
As Porzingis notes, he watched discussions on this hypothetical fight from the view point of MMA fighters. Much of the fight would be determined by the size and skill of the men fighting the gorilla.
Gathering up information, Porzingis ultimately came to the conclusion that even 20 men could put up a good fight against a gorilla — possibly even winning if a handful of those men sacrificed themselves.
It would be rather fascinating to build a team of athletes, past or present, to try and take down a gorilla. Porzingis might not have the muscle or bulk necessary to be one of those selected for battle. Having said that, at 7-foot-3 with a crazy wingspan, he could be of use in some capacity should called upon to enter the action.
Fortunately for the Celtics, they'd probably not have to worry about their best big man entering such a contest with a chance at repeating on the line.
