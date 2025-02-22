Celtics Fans Will Love Torrey Craig Comments Regarding Time With Team
The Boston Celtics decided to sign Torrey Craig in the buyout market. After not adding anyone at the trade deadline, they thought this was the best way to improve the roster.
Boston had to trade Jaden Springer in order to open up a roster spot so they could bring in Craig. Craig is someone who can play a few minutes off the bench every night if needed.
He's also someone who is content not getting minutes. He's the perfect guy to have on the fringes of the rotation.
Craig knows what his value is as a player, and he's hoping to bring that to the defending champs. He signed with the Celtics because he thinks they have a great shot at winning the title for the second straight year.
While Craig hasn't been with the team very long, he has done the best he can to get himself integrated with the rest of the roster. He also has done his best to get himself in a good spot with the fans.
His recent comments will certainly make the fans happy when he was talking about his time in Boston so far.
“I love Boston. You can just tell this is a great community,” he said. “The fans, they show so much emotion, so much support, so much love.”
Craig knows exactly what to say when it comes to making fans happy. As a glue guy, he knows how to make fans love when he's out on the court.
For the Celtics, they need someone like Craig who is more concerned with playing defense than putting the ball in the basket. He also knows that he just has to make the open threes he's given.
Craig was brought into Boston to be a 3-and-D wing. While he's not the most efficient version of that, he's good enough at the end of the bench to make a difference.
So far this season, Craig is averaging 6.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game with both the Celtics and the Bulls.
