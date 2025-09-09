Celtics Forward Reveals 'Energy's Already Different' for New-Look Roster
A Boston Celtics champion forward has revealed that things are already shifting for the team ahead of training camp.
While in conversation with Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston, small forward Jordan Walsh got refreshingly honest about the reconfigured roster's current chemistry.
"It's already weird, the energy's already different. You can feel it, it's kind of like everybody's trying to find their footing, everybody's trying to make their way," Walsh said. "It's a bunch of young guys who are not necessarily proven. It's a lot of potential and unproven talent that's on the team."
A Different Energy for a Different Team
So far this summer, Boston has traded away two starters and has let two key reserve big men walk in free agency (well, one officially — more on that in a second). The Celtics have also drafted three rookies, signing just former Real Madrid wing Hugo Gonzalez to their standard roster, and have signed free agents Chris Boucher, Luka Garza, and Josh Minott to minimum contracts. This is hardly a murderer's row of names just yet.
"You can feel it in every workout, where everybody's trying to go at each other's necks. Everybody's trying to earn that spot, earn that playtime, earn that position," Walsh said. "It's like a dogfight right now."
"But I think when the older guys come in and start to set the standard of what it's going to look like, I think that's when the energy will shift back to what it should be," Walsh added.
Walsh indicated that he has at least been trying to take a page from the leadership books of departed six-time All-Defensive Team guard Jrue Holiday and potentially soon-to-be-gone former five-time All-Star power forward/center Al Horford.
Horford remains an unrestricted free agent, but has been often linked to the Golden State Warriors. Boston has reportedly offered him a veteran's minimum deal to return.
"I think me being a guy who's been there for a while, I'm trying to set the energy as well. Trying to show them, 'All right, this is how Al used to do things, this is how Jrue did things, it's how we've been successful,' and trying to show them what that looks like. But obviously I'm still the young guy," Walsh acknowledged. "So there's not too much I can do."
As Forsberg pointed out, despite heading into his third NBA season, the 21-year-old Walsh remains one of the youngest players on the team's current roster.
