Celtics Forward Says Team is Gunning to Take Down Cavaliers' Undefeated Record
The Boston Celtics will get an opportunity to take down the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday when the two teams face off for a group-stage matchup in the 2024 NBA Cup. The game marks the first matchup between the top two ranked teams in the Eastern Conference, as the 11-3 Celtics look to give the 15-0 Cavaliers their first loss of the season.
The Cavaliers' undefeated start has not been a complete cakewalk either. Though they likely have benefitted from a weak Eastern Conference with just three teams above .500, the Cavaliers have defeated multiple teams with winning records, including the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, who are the No. 1 ranked team in the Western Conference.
Celtics forward Sam Hauser is looking forward to the chance to provide the Cavaliers with their first loss of the season.
“They have a very similar group, and I think just having another year of chemistry, continuity together is important," Hauser told reporters, via Noa Dalzell. "From them, it's looked really good to this point, but we’re excited to try to put a loss in the loss column.”
Though the Cavaliers come into the game as the undefeated team, they will be motivated as well as they look to avenge their loss to the Celtics last spring in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, when the Celtics took the series 4-1 on their way to winning the NBA Finals.
"They beat us in the playoffs last year. So, try to go into Boston and try to win," said Darius Garland.
The Cavaliers are the current leaders of the Eastern Conference, and off to one of the best starts to a season after tying the second-best start to a season in NBA history, only behind the Golden State Warriors. Even so, their start will become even more legit by defeating the Celtics.
Not only did the Celtics defeat them in last year's playoffs, they are the reigning NBA champions. If the Cavaliers get the win, it could cement them as true favorites this season. If the Celtics win, they likely cement themselves as the leaders of the Eastern Conference once again.
