Celtics Given Strong Odds to Land Former Multi-Time All-Star
The Boston Celtics are among the best teams in the NBA and look like a true contender to repeat as champions. With stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown leading the way, Boston has continued their success on the court.
But it's the role players around the stars that have helped take this team to new heights. Boston has done a great job of putting together a complete roster and they have shown it on the floor.
However, the Celtics are always looking for ways to improve the team. While they may not need much, Boston still has a few options that could make them even more formidable.
According to BetOnline, if the Brooklyn Nets decide to move guard Ben Simmons, Boston has been given the best odds to land him. Simmons has had an up-and-down career so far but it's interesting that the Celtics were given these odds.
Boston was given 3/2 odds to land Simmons as his next team if it isn't the Nets. After Boston, the next closest team is the Cleveland Cavaliers, coming in at 2/1 odds.
While Simmons could be interesting for the Celtics, the only way Boston could land Simmons would be through a free agent signing. Simmons would need to be released by the Nets or traded to another team where a buyout would happen.
With Simmons making $40.3 million this season, it's not possible for the Celtics to move him unless they traded away Tatum or Brown. But adding Simmons off the buyout market could be intriguing for the Celtics to at least consider.
The former All-Star could provide some size to the roster, giving Boston another decent option off the bench. For the year, he has averaged 5.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 6.4 assists over 18 games played for Brooklyn.
There has been a lot of speculation that the Nets could trade Simmons before the trade deadline and then he would be bought out. This is where the Celtics would enter the equation but it still seems unlikely to happen.
While adding in a former All-Star would be nice, Simmons hasn't shown the ability to be consistent in recent years. This all seems like more of a pipedream rather than something that the Celtics will go after.
