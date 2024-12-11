Celtics Legend Who Witnessed All 18 Championships Gifted 2024 Ring
The Boston Celtics captured their first title last season, their first since 2008, in June when they defeated the Dallas Mavericks in five games. The Celtics proved to be the best team all season long, which ended up being the case.
The Celtics will look to do the same thing this season, and they have all the pieces to do just that. While that is the focus this season, last season's title is still cherished so much that the Celtics gifted their legend and Basketball Hall of Famer, Bob Cousy, a 2024 championship ring from the franchise.
Cousy, who is believed to be the oldest living NBA player, was gifted a ring for Boston's victory on Monday. Celtics vice president of media and alumni relations Jeff Twiss made the trip to Cousy’s home in Worcester to deliver the ring.
Cousy spoke to Khari Thompson of Boston.com and said he loved the ring and wished the late Red Auerbach were there to see it with him.
“It kind of closes the circle in my relationship with the Celtics over the years,” he said.
Cousy attended the Celtics banner night celebration in October and spoke about what it meant to him when the team hung its 18th banner in franchise history.
“This is a big deal to me. It’s a meaningful night,” Cousy said, at the time, according to Dan Shaugnessy of The Boston Globe. “These ceremonies were nothing like this when we were winning them in the ‘50s and ‘60s. We’d raise the banner by ourselves in an empty Garden before the game. There was no fuss about it at all.”
The 96-year-old is among the best basketball players ever to grace the court. Cousy played 14 seasons with Boston and helped the team collect six titles, won the 1957 NBA MVP, was named a 13-time All-Star, 10-time All-NBA First Team, eight-time NBA assists leader, was named to the 25th, 35th, 50th, and 75th NBA Anniversary teams and has the No. 14 retired for the Celtics.
Cousy was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1971 and finished his career with 16,960 points (18.4 points per game), 4,786 rebounds (5.2 rebounds per game), and 6,955 assists (7.5 assists per game).
The 6-foot-1 point guard is among the best to touch a basketball and has been fortunate enough to be alive for all of Boston's titles.
