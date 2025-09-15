Inside The Celtics

Celtics Guard Challenges Jaylen Brown to Elevate His Game This Season

Alex Kirschenbaum

May 14, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA: Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives to the basket in the second half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
May 14, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA: Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives to the basket in the second half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
In this story:

Can four-time All-Star Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown level up in 2025-26, without his six-time All-Star running mate Jayson Tatum available?

His All-Defensive Team comrade Derrick White sure thinks so. During a new episode of his essential "White Noise" podcast, the 6-foot-4 guard predicts that Brown will be named to his first-ever All-NBA First Team this season. The 28-year-old has previously made a single All-NBA Third Team.

"I mean, probably [Nikola] Jokic, Giannis [Antetokounmpo], that's probably the obvious ones," White said of who he thinks are shoo-ins for the All-NBA First Team in 2026. "Luka Doncic, Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander], and Jaylen Brown." Gilgeous-Alexander, it should be mentioned, is the reigning MVP and Finals MVP.

This story will be updated...

Published
Alex Kirschenbaum
ALEX KIRSCHENBAUM

Alex Kirschenbaum grew up a devout Bulls fan, but his hoops fanaticism now extends to non-Bulls teams in adulthood. Currently also a scribe for Hoops Rumors, The Sporting News and "Gremlins" director Joe Dante's film site Trailers From Hell, Alex is an alum of Newsweek, Men's Journal, Grizzlies fan site Grizzly Bear Blues, and Bulls fan sites Blog-A-Bull and Pippen Ain't Easy, among others.

Home/News