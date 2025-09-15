Celtics Guard Challenges Jaylen Brown to Elevate His Game This Season
Can four-time All-Star Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown level up in 2025-26, without his six-time All-Star running mate Jayson Tatum available?
His All-Defensive Team comrade Derrick White sure thinks so. During a new episode of his essential "White Noise" podcast, the 6-foot-4 guard predicts that Brown will be named to his first-ever All-NBA First Team this season. The 28-year-old has previously made a single All-NBA Third Team.
"I mean, probably [Nikola] Jokic, Giannis [Antetokounmpo], that's probably the obvious ones," White said of who he thinks are shoo-ins for the All-NBA First Team in 2026. "Luka Doncic, Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander], and Jaylen Brown." Gilgeous-Alexander, it should be mentioned, is the reigning MVP and Finals MVP.
This story will be updated...