Celtics Guard Derrick White Breaks Silence on Recent Trade Rumors
The Boston Celtics are going through a summer of change. The Celtics have orchestrated not one but two trades that saw them rid themselves of two key players, Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday.
The duo played a pivotal role in Boston’s success over the past two seasons, but now both have been moved to new teams. With the Celtics looking to reset their financial outlook under the league’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, parting ways with them was a necessary step.
Shedding their contracts has given the team much-needed breathing room below the second apron — a move that could prove crucial in maintaining long-term flexibility.
However, there is a chance that they may not be done. Rumors have circulated that Boston may be looking to ship another one of their key players, Derrick White. White has been crucial for the Celtics in his tenure there, so much so that many consider him the third-best player on the team behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
While rumors about his potential exit have died down, he tackled the topic head-on during an appearance on the Celtics Talk Podcast with Chris Forsberg.
"I think every summer is pretty crazy, especially nowadays," he said. "But I didn't feel too worried about anything. My agent and Brad had been talking and all the other rumors and stuff, I wasn't really too worried about.
"I mean, I feel like it's cool to be wanted by other teams, but I wanted to stay in Boston, and I was glad they wanted to keep me."
Following the conclusion of the NBA Finals, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Celtics received several trade inquiries for both Brown and White.
White, now 30, has seen significant growth during his tenure in Boston — playing the best basketball of his career in recent seasons.
This past year was no exception.
The former Colorado standout averaged 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game, shooting 44.2 percent from the field and an impressive 38.4 percent from deep across 76 regular-season appearances in 33.9 minutes per night.
White has earned two All-Defensive selections during his time in Boston and is now set to begin the first year of his four-year, $118 million contract.
