Celtics Guard Says Young Center Needs to Have ‘Big Year’ This Season
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White revealed the team will heavily rely on fourth-year big man Neemias Queta will need to have a big season in 2025-26.
The Celtics' roster has transformed since the end of 2024-25, and Queta is one of two players who will likely fill in at center, the other player being newly acquired Luka Garza.
The C's traded Kristaps Porzingis early in the offseason for Georges Niang and draft capital, lost Luke Kornet in free agency and are unlikely to bring back Al Horford.
“Neemi, (head coach) Joe (Mazzulla) has been super hard on him for the last couple years, kind of preparing him for something like this,” White said. “Obviously, he’s going to have to have a big year — I mean, he’s going to have a big year, and we’re going to ask a lot out of him, which is exciting. (He’s) a guy that works hard, competes at a high level, just continuing to learn what works in the NBA, what doesn’t work, how he can help us. So we’re super excited for Neemi, and I’m a big fan. He’s had so many different moments these last two years where he’s helped us win games or he’s changed the momentum of a game, so it’s a big moment for him.”
Queta spent the first two years of his career with the Sacramento Kings, though he featured in just 20 NBA games for them. He has had an increased role since coming to Boston ahead of the 2023-24 season, and has played 90 games over the last two seasons.
He came off the bench in 28 games in 2023-24, averaging 5.5 points and 4.4 boards on 11.9 minutes per game. He played 13.9 minutes per game in 2024-25 in 62 games, posting 5.0 points and 3.8 rebounds per game throughout the season.
Queta is the most likely candidate for the starting spot for the upcoming season, and he has proven he is capable of assuming the role. He started six games in 2024-25, and averaged nearly 10 points with 5.8 rebounds per game in those outings.
With the Celtics' unique position and a wide-open Eastern Conference, Queta could be a deciding factor in how their season pans out.
