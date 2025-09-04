Former Celtics First Round Pick Reveals Why He Left Team After Rookie Season
The Boston Celtics have a rich history of winning dating back to their inception in 1946.
From then to now, they've had many players who have come to their organization and have thrived. The banners at the TD Garden speak for themselves, and they are arguably the greatest basketball franchise in all of sports.
Many dream of playing on the parquet floor and donning the green and white, but one former Celtic guard doesn't feel thesame way.
Brian Shaw was a Celtics first-round pick in the 1988 NBA Draft. He played a total of three seasons in Beantown, but throughout two different stints.
Boston drafted Shaw in the first round with the 24th overall pick out of UC Santa Barbara. After he was drafted, he signed a one-year, $150,000 contract instead of a standard four-year rookie deal.
After his rookie season, Shaw decided to pack his bags and head overseas to continue his playing career.
In a recent appearance on "Byron Scott's Fast Break" podcast, Shaw explained why he did such a thing.
"The reason I went to Italy in the first place was Boston, at least they say they were at the salary cap, and the minimum for a first round pick was $150,000, so that's all I got. So I only signed a one-year deal as a first-round pick. I bet on myself," explained Shaw.
"They gave me a million dollars to go over and play 35 games in Italy, in Rome. S–t, and I grew up on the West Coast anyway. So I was like "S–t, f–k the Celtics, I'm out," added Shaw.
Shaw played in all 82 games as a Celtic and was solid in his first NBA season, averaging 8.6 points per game, 4.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 43.3 percent from the field.
After one season overseas, he returned to Boston for the next season and a half before he was traded to the Miami Heat for Sherman Douglas.
Shaw clearly did not enjoy his time in Boston, and that was evident when he signed with the Los Angeles Lakers prior to the 1999-2000 season. The former player turned coach was part of the Lakers' three-peat in the early 2000s.
In Boston, he did manage to earn a nod in the All-Rookie Second Team.
As a Celtic, Shaw averaged 11.1 points per game, 6.5 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 178 games with 136 starts.
