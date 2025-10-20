Celtics HC Joe Mazzulla Appears to Reveal His Starting Center
With the Celtics facing a massive overhaul at the center position, it appears that head coach Joe Mazzulla might have tipped his cap as to who will take over the starting spot.
The Celtics have three centers on the current roster, all of whom are 26 or younger with limited experience at being significant contributors throughout their careers.
Mazzulla made it seem that 7-footer Neemias Queta is the current favorite for the starting center role over contenders Luka Garza and Amari Williams.
“We’re going to be hard on Neemi and I’m really looking forward to coaching him throughout the year," Mazzulla told Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe. "But as I told him, this is what you worked your whole life for, a chance to start for the Celtics, and you see this with players when they step into different phases of their career.
“It’s easy to be the rookie, kinda of easy to be the fourth-string big, and then it’s kind of easy to be the backup. And now you have to develop a mindset to deliver every night, and I think he has that.”
Queta likely won't be asked to fill the gaps that Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford left over the offseason, but he will be asked to be consistent and reliable. As he works to find his way with new teammates in a new city, Queta is focused on answering the questions asked of him by the Celtics coaching staff.
“I’m not trying to make a big deal out of it, but at the end of the day, I’m going to start for the Celtics — and that’s a big deal in itself,” Queta said. “The main thing is keeping the same mindset I’ve always had. I’m just trying to help the team win, no matter if I’m starting or coming off the bench. I’ve got to impose my will and make my teammates better.”
Queta's Improving Output
Queta will now likely get an opportunity to play more than double the 13.9 minutes he averaged last season (primarily playing when either Porzingis or Horford was injured), and the 26-year-old is working hard to gel with his teammates to make sure he takes advantage of the biggest opportunity of his career.
“I feel pretty good, I’m gradually getting better, gradually getting to know my teammates and figuring out how to play with the new guys,” Queta said. “We’re starting to get on the same page and get better as a team.”
