Celtics Injury Report: Crucial Big Man Could Miss Bulls Rematch
The Boston Celtics will look to erase that bad taste from their mouths on Saturday after suffering a tough loss to the Chicago Bulls on Thursday.
The Celtics will travel to Chicago to face the same Bulls team and look for some sweet revenge. Boston dropped its sixth game of the season on Thursday after being defeated by the Bulls 117-108. It was not a pretty game for the Celtics, as they failed to score 30 points in three of the four quarters.
What made things even worse was that the Celtics shot poorly from the field, 39 percent from the field and 25 percent from three, while only committing four turnovers.
Their shooting woes killed them on Thursday, and they'll look for a more normal outing on Saturday. However, the Celtics may look to do so without their big man, Sam Hauser.
Hauser is listed as questionable due to a back injury. Hauser has missed two of the Celtics' last three games due to lower back spasms. Jaden Springer saw extended playing time against the Bulls on Thursday, and he, as well as Jordan Walsh and Drew Peterson, could be in line for meaningful playing time off the bench if Hauser is unable to play Saturday.
The veteran forward has been solid for the Celtics this season, averaging 8.6 points per game, 3.5 rebounds, 1,0 assists, and 0.9 steals while shooting 43 percent from the field and 37 percent from three in 21 games and 22.4 minutes.
Hauser last played on Dec. 15, putting up 12 points and seven rebounds in 28 minutes.
The Celtics will travel to Chicago, and they are heavy favorites in this one. They are road favorites with a -12.5 spread and will look to improve to 11-2 on the road.
The Celtics are 19-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston is seventh in the league, allowing just 110.0 points while holding opponents to 46.0 percent shooting. Boston's 45.6 percent shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than the Bulls have given up to their opponents (47.8 percent).
Boston has been elite in its last 10 games, recording a 7-3 record. The Celtics are averaging 118.8 points, 48.5 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 7.7 steals, and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Its opponents have averaged 109.3 points.
More Celtics: Celtics HC Joe Mazzulla Fined $35K For Aggressive Actions Toward Refs vs Bulls