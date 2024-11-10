Celtics Injury Report: Jaylen Brown Game Status Revealed For Crucial Bucks Matchup
The Boston Celtics are taking on the Milwaukee Bucks today in what should be a good clash between two Eastern Conference rivals. The two teams are heading in different directions as of now with Boston looking very much like the best team in the NBA.
On the other hand, Milwaukee has started the year off very poorly and holds a record of 2-7 entering this game. It's been a tough go for the Bucks but they are still confident that they can turn things around.
Entering this game, the Celtics had a few players listed on the injury report. The biggest name was star forward Jaylen Brown as he was upgraded to questionable.
Brown had missed the past four games due to a hip flexor strain. He will be play in this game.
In addition, Luke Kornet was also listed as questionable. Kristaps Porziņģis and Jaden Springer were listed as out for this matchup.
Brown has looked good in the games that he has played in this season, averaging 25.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.5 steals per contest. He is one of the more crucial pieces to the Celtics plans and the team needs him healthy if they want to go on another title run.
Boston currently holds a record of 8-2 on the season and is showing why they won the championship last year. Even without Brown for multiple games, the Celtics have been able to survive due to the strong depth that the roster has.
Going up against the Bucks won't be easy, even with the poor start for them. Milwaukee has the talent that can push the Celtics so Boston can't take them lightly in this game.
The two sides have already played once this year, with Boston coming out on top. The Celtics used a dominant third-quarter push to break the game open and never looked back.
Limiting the production around Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo will be key if Milwaukee wants to come away with a massive road win. So far this year, the Bucks haven't had too much help alongside the two stars, leading to their poor start.
But Boston can't overlook the role players and will need a total team effort to come out on top. We should be in for a good matchup as these two write another chapter in their rivalry.
More Celtics: Celtics' Jayson Tatum's Dad Reveals How All-Star Handled Team USA Treatment