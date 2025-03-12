Celtics Injury Report: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Could Both Miss Game vs Thunder
The Boston Celtics are gearing up to face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight in what could easily be a NBA Finals preview. Boston has been one of the better teams in the NBA this season and they dropped the first game to the Thunder so they will be looking for some revenge.
But entering this game, Boston does have a long list of injuries. Both star players, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, have landed on the injury report heading into this game.
Tatum is being listed as questionable for the contest while Brown is listed as probable. The Celtics will need both players to be healthy if they want any shot at taking down the Thunder today.
If either of these two were to miss the game, the Celtics could be in some trouble. Oklahoma City has been the best team in the NBA this year and they are a true force to be dealt with.
The Celtics would love nothing more than to even the season series with the Thunder, proving that they can beat them before the postseason. While it's no guarantee that these two teams were to meet up in the NBA Finals, most people in the league would pencil them in as the favorites.
Boston enters this game on a five-game winning streak so they will be looking to keep the winning ways going strong. This team is clicking on all cylinders right now and they look like a team that nobody would want to face in the postseason.
But like they did last year, the Celtics will need to prove themselves in the playoffs all over again. Being the reigning NBA champions, Boston will be the hunted team this year and they know that they have a target on their backs at all times.
The Celtics enter this game with a record of 47-18 for the year and they are sitting in second place within the Eastern Conference.
