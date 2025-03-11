Kristaps Porzingis Says Celtics Have to 'Hunt' in Search of Title Repeat
The Boston Celtics have been a hunted team this year. After winning the championship last year, they have been getting every team's best shot in every game they've played.
That comes with the territory. They aren't sneaking up on anyone this season, and that has changed how the Celtics approach each game this season.
They are no longer looking to be a "hunter". They have transitioned into a team that is just trying not to be "hunted" in every game that they play.
According to one player, that's not something that's sustainable for them if they want to repeat as champions.
Kristaps Porzingis thinks that the Celtics need to change their mentality and get back to what it means to be a team that tries to do the hunting.
“We have to hunt again. We want to win another championship, and we have to be hunting again,” Kristaps Porzingis said last week in Detroit. “But you know, the season is long.”
Porzingis is trying to get his team to play with a little more urgency as they head into the home stretch of the season. He understands how many other good teams there are in the Eastern Conference.
The Celtics are second in the Eastern Conference standings. They are firmly locked in for that spot unless they totally collapse in the final 20 games.
Boston won't be able to catch the Cleveland Cavaliers for the top seed in the East, as they are 7.5 games behind the Cavs for that spot.
The Celtics are still one of the most talented teams in the NBA when their starting lineup is fully healthy. The issue has been keeping their guys off the injury report.
Porzingis has been the chief culprit in that regard. He continues to struggle with injuries and staying on the court with regularity.
If the Celtics can have him for a stretch of games, that would give them more confidence heading into the playoffs. He makes this team a lot better.
So far this season, Porzingis is averaging 18.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.
