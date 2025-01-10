Celtics Injury Report: Key Forward Questionable For Matchup vs Kings
The Boston Celtics will be taking on the Sacramento Kings later today and will be trying to win their second straight game. Boston is coming off a big win over the Denver Nuggets and now get their chance to face the offensive-heavy Kings.
However, they could be doing so without the services of one of their crucial forwards. Forward Jordan Walsh is currently listed as questionable for the game due to a non-Covid illness.
Walsh has stepped up for the Celtics a few times this season and has started to show some real progress. Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla spoke about Walsh recently and praised the forward for always being ready to go.
“I like Jordan a lot — but we’re down two guys,” Mazzulla said when asked about his decision to play Walsh extended minutes. “I would say our health has presented that opportunity. He’s done a good job at it.”
The former second-round draft pick has even spoken about his need to stay ready. Walsh understands that he could be called upon at any moment to enter the game.
“I could go six, seven games DNPs, not playing, and then you’re thrown into a game like this expected to succeed and expected to excel in your role,” Walsh said, per MassLive. “So it can be tough at times, but always keep the mentality of even when you catch three, four DNPs, that fifth game going in with the mentality of, ‘Oh, I’m going in at the three-minute mark, four-minute mark, whatever it is.”
For the year, Walsh is averaging just 8.8 minutes per game. But he has started to earn the respect of his teammates, showing signs of progress.
“He’s just a guy that’s put in the work — before practice, during practice,” said Derrick White. “He’s somebody that wants to learn and get better. And, when his number is called, he’s going in there, and he’s working really hard.”
Walsh is averaging 1.7 points and 1.3 rebounds per game this season. While he hasn't been able to break through as a full-time rotation piece yet, he could be on his way.
Boston really likes the upside of Walsh and how he handles himself out on the court. If he continues down this path, he could become a crucial piece to the organization.
