Celtics Injury Report: Kristaps Porzingis Reveals Playing Status vs Lakers
The Boston Celtics are gearing up for a showdown with the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, giving themselves a chance at some redemption. Los Angeles took down Boston earlier in the season so the Celtics will be looking to even the season series.
However, the Celtics have been missing some players due to injury of late. But heading into this game, star center Kristaps Porzingis has revealed his playing status for the game.
Porzingis commented on a social media page and clarified his playing status for the game against the Lakers. The center has missed the last four games for the Celtics.
A fan seemed to ask the center if he was playing against the Lakers and the Celtics star answered with a single word.
Boston is gearing up for this game against their longtime rivals and it should be a fun one. Having Porzingis back in the mix will do wonders for the Celtics, especially against a Lakers team that is fairly thin in the front-court.
Porzingis is a matchup nightmare for teams and he can create havoc all over the court. The big man is a legitimate presence on both sides of the floor and gives this Celtics team a real advantage when he is healthy.
For the year, the big man has averaged 18.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.6 blocks per game. Los Angeles doesn't have anyone who can truly guard him so having him on the floor could be the difference in this contest.
This game against the Lakers represents one of the best rivalries in all of sports and it's a great time anytime these sides meet up. Boston will be looking to kleep things going strong as they enter this game on a three-game winning streak.
Los Angeles is riding an eight-game winning streak so the Celtics will be trying to end that. With the game shifting over to the TD Garden in Boston, the Celtics will have a slight advantage entering this contest.
