Celtics Insider Makes Bold Prediction for 2025-26 Season
The Boston Celtics head into the 2025-2026 season as Eastern Conference underdogs for the first time in years, but a Celtics insider believes the team will overdeliver on expectations.
The Celtics are in a retooling phase as the team builds for the return of superstar Jayson Tatum, who tore his Achilles during the NBA playoffs and won't return during the upcoming season.
With Tatum out, the Celtics are in the lower tier of title contenders, though NBC Sports Boston's Chris Forsberg believes the team can remain at the top of the conference.
"I think at Christmas, the Boston Celtics will be a top-four team in the Eastern Conference," Forsberg said on The Off C'season show.
"I don't know what happens from there. You're one Jaylen Brown twisted ankle, one bad hamstring for Derrick White away from things being very difficult to stay up there. When you're without your superstar, the margin for error gets just all that much slimmer.
"But I still think the Celtics are gonna just outkick expectations. We're all gonna sit here and go, 'Whoa, wait, I thought this was a gap year. I thought this was a soft tank. What's happening?'
"They might ultimately crawl back a little bit, but they're just too good for everyone to sit here and be all, 'The Celtics are just gonna be like an eight seed or a play-in or in the lottery.'
"Again, that might happen based on circumstances and injuries, but I really believe that this team, (if) Derrick White, Jaylen Brown and Payton Pritchard are healthy, they're gonna be so much better than people expect them to be, and it's gonna be a fun year."
The Celtics traded away key veterans to save salary room. Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis left the team, and incoming are Anfernee Simons and Georges Niang.
With Brown, White, and Pritchard, there is enough talent to secure a spot in the playoffs, but there is a ceiling on their success without their best player.
While the team will miss Tatum, the Celtics should rack up a good amount of wins and should be a well-coached, tough test for anyone in the playoffs.
