Celtics' $285 Million Contract Named One of Worst in NBA
The Boston Celtics will look a lot different next season after trading both Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis. Both of those players had massive contracts, so they had to be traded.
Brad Stevens made it very clear that his goal was to get the Celtics under the second apron of the luxury tax. They have a lot of salary to shed in order to get under that threshold.
They have one more player who has a massive contract that other teams have wondered if he'd be available in a trade. Despite interest from other teams, one outlet believes Jaylen Brown's contract is awful.
More news: Celtics' Brad Stevens Admits Boston Was Limited Due to Second Apron
Brown is one of the best players in the league, but Bleacher Report believes he has one of the worst contracts in the NBA. They believe that his supermax deal is not a good investment.
Even though Brown has made multiple All-NBA teams and is an NBA Finals MVP, they believe that his contract is still just too big a number to be paying a second option.
Next season, Brown will be the top option for the Celtics with Jayson Tatum on the bench with his torn Achilles. The team will be able to see just how good Brown is.
Part of this ranking is the fact that the Celtics are already paying Tatum a massive amount of money, so they have two guys making over $500 million combined.
More news: Celtics Could Trade $25.5 Million Forward This Offseason: Report
The Celtics have been approached by multiple other teams about Brown's availability in a trade. They have turned down all of those offers, so they clearly think paying him this amount of money is worth it.
Brown still has four years left on his deal, and he will make $236,187,840 over the course of those four years. That's a lot of money to pay someone who isn't the best player on their team.
With Tatum out, Brown is determined to show everyone that he is worth all of the money. He will be fully healthy next season, so he will be on a mission to keep Boston competitive.
This past season, Brown averaged 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.
More news: Celtics Notes: All-Star Predicted to Leave, Boston Could Trade $25.5M Forward, More
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.