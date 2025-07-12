Celtics Make Last-Minute Addition to Summer League Roster, And It Could Be an Offseason Steal
With Kristaps Porzingis no longer in Boston, Luke Kornet having signed with San Antonio as a free agent, and the real prospect that Al Horford leaves for another team in free agency, the center position for the Celtics looks considerably different heading into next year,
Luka Garza was brought in from the Minnesota Timberwolves. The team traded for rookie center Amari Williams on draft night. The second-round pick recently played at the University of Kentucky. Neemias Queta and Xavier Tillman remain on the roster as potential big men to garner minuter on this year's team.
While none of the options listed above are overly proven, the Celtics continue to seek help in the froncourt. One name recently added to the team's Summer League roster is Charles Bassey.
Bassey, originally from Nigeria, came to the United States in high school and immediately developed into a blue chip prospect. The former 5-star big man signed with Western Kentucky. After a three-year stint in college (which included some injuries), Bassey entered the NBA Draft — being selected by the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round.
When speaking with Mass Live, Bassey has enjoyed his time with the Celtics thus far. It was a whirlwind situation in getting with the team, though the center seems to be acclimating quickly.
“It was last-minute,” Bassey said. “I got a call from my agent and flew out the next day and started training camp with them. It’s been good, man. It’s been good from training camp to today’s game. The energy has been great, vibing with these guys and coaches, it’s been fun. Everything’s been good.”
Bassey is clearly trying to make the best of a situation where a strong Summer League performance could result in a roster spot. After one year in Philadelphia, Bassey has spent the last three years with the San Antonio Spurs. Over the course of his career, he's averaged 4.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks across 11.1 minutes per game. He further elaborated on what he plans on offering the Celtics.
“Great effort, rebounding, blocking shots, rim protection,” Bassey said of his skillset. “I bring great defense to the team. I just play my role. I know what a team needs from me and I know what they want from me and I do it every night.”
