Celtics Insider Predicts Starting Lineup for 2025-26 Season
The offseason has been very active for the Boston Celtics so far. They made the decision to trade away two starters in order to get under the second apron of the luxury tax.
Jayson Tatum will likely miss the entire season with a torn Achilles, so that means that the Celtics will have to replace three starters from last year's team.
As Celtics fans try to figure out who might be in the starting lineup next season, one insider broke down who he believes will be in the starting lineup for Boston.
Celtics insider has a surprising starter at center
Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston took a stab at setting the starting lineup for next season and has a surprising starter at center.
"If the Boston Celtics were forced to play an exhibition game on September 1 and Joe Mazzulla foolishly asked me to submit the starting lineup, I’d go: Payton Pritchard, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Sam Hauser, Neemias Queta."
Putting Hauser as the starting power forward is a surprising decision, as well. Teams would certainly try to hunt him down low since he doesn't have the defensive skills to handle power forwards.
Queta starting at center might make sense to start out the season, but his offense is limited compared to what Luka Garza is able to do. His ability to shoot threes might push him into the starting lineup at some point this season.
The Celtics will have tough decisions to make with the starting lineup
Forsberg understands that whatever lineup he chooses to start the year with might not be the lineup that he sticks with throughout the entirety of the year.
"Mazzulla will be able to mix and match when the team gets on the court in September. Maybe certain combos have better chemistry. Like any overhauled roster, there should be experimentation to figure out what gives this team the best opportunity to succeed."
The Celtics likely won't be contending for a championship, so it will be a year to develop some players on the roster. Having some different starting lineups might not be the worst idea in the world.
