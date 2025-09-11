Celtics Insider Predicts Top Breakout Candidate for Upcoming Season
The Athletic's Jay King believes Boston Celtics big man Neemias Queta is set for a breakout 2025-26 season after taking over the starting center spot for the Celtics.
The Celtics lost Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford and Luke Kornet during the offseason, leaving Queta as the de facto option for opening night due to their flurry of moves this offseason.
"After backing up Kristaps Porziņģis, Al Horford and Luke Kornet last season, Queta might be lined up to jump from fourth-string to starter," wrote King. "He should be the prime beneficiary of all of the Celtics’ frontcourt departures.
"...Queta will have pressure to iron out the inconsistencies that have plagued him early in his career. Despite those, he has been productive inside and on the glass throughout four NBA seasons. With a full season of rotation minutes, don’t be surprised if he finishes near the top of the league leaderboard in offensive rebounding."
Queta is coming off a successful summer, leading Portugal to the Round of 16 in EuroBasket for the first time in it's history before losing to Germany, potentially the top team in the tournament.
The 6-foot-11 center led his team with 15.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per game, and averaged a block per game more then the next closest player on his team. His eight rebounds per game ranked 11th.
Queta didn't play much across the first two years of his NBA career with the Sacramento Kings, playing just 20 games on the West Coast. He has featured much more since coming to Boston, and has played 90 games over the last two seasons.
He has primarily come off the bench in his two seasons with the C's, though started six games during 2024-25. As a Celtic, he averages 5.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.7 blocks per game on 13.3 minutes per night.
It's not just King who expects a lot out of the fifth-year big man, however, as Celtics teammate Derrick White revealed how heavily the team will rely on Queta over the course of this season.
"Obviously, he’s going to have to have a big year — I mean, he’s going to have a big year, and we’re going to ask a lot out of him, which is exciting," said White. "(He’s) a guy that works hard, competes at a high level, just continuing to learn what works in the NBA, what doesn’t work, how he can help us."
