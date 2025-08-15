Celtics Insider Provides Update on Al Horford's Free Agency, Future
The status around longtime Boston Celtics big man Al Horford has seemingly been at a standstill this offseason.
Horford remains unsigned despite rumors flying that he could end up away from the Celtics — perhaps with the Golden State Warriors.
While it hasn't been officially deteremined that Horford will leave Boston, the Celtics have been working hard to improve the depth up front on its roster. This includes the recent acquisitions of Luka Garza and Chris Boucher.
More news: Celtics Plan on Starting Breakout Guard Next Year Over $100 Million Addition
Looking to add clarity to the situation, Mass Live reporter Brian Robb spoke directly about Horford and whether he may end up back with the Celtics.
If Horford is set on making some decent money while theoretically competing for another NBA title, it probably will be somewhere outside of Boston.
"The strong belief around the league is that he’s gone, something Brad Stevens openly admitted to last month. The Celtics are likely only offering him the veteran’s minimum and he can get far more elsewhere along with a better chance of winning another title this season," Robb writes. "The waiting game is expected to end up with him landing in Golden State once a resolution is reached with Jonathan Kuminga. If a signing doesn’t come after that, maybe retirement is actually in the cards."
The Golden State link does make sense. He'd be entrenched as the team's starting center for a franchise that values high basketball I.Q., leadership, character, and skill — traits Horford possesses in droves.
While it would be up for debate as to whether the Warriors can compete for a title in the treacherous Western Conference, the Celtics without Jayson Tatum seem like a long shot to do so. With a healthy Steph Curry and Draymond Green, the Warriors in theory would have a puncher's chance at making things interesting.
More news: NBA Insider Provides New Update on Anfernee Simons Trade
Horford leaving the Celtics would be the end to another fabulous chapter. He was an exemplary teammate, mentoring young players and working seamlessly with the stars on the roster. As he approaches age 40, he does deserve the shot to try and win his second NBA title.
Given his resume as a 2024 NBA Champion, a five-time All-Star, and a two-time All NBA selection, getting admittance into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame might be in play.
Latest Celtics News
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.