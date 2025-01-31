Celtics Interested in Landing Sharpshooting Forward Ahead of Trade Deadline: Report
With the NBA trade deadline just around the corner on February 6, the Boston Celtics find themselves in a delicate position. After winning the NBA Finals last season, expectations were sky-high, but the Celtics have faced a rollercoaster of performances throughout the 2024-2025 season.
Sitting in second place in the Eastern Conference at 33-15, they’ve had their share of ups and downs, and are only one game ahead of the surging New York Knicks.
Though Boston boasts a star-studded roster featuring Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, and Derrick White, they’re not immune to areas that need improvement.
Despite their elite starting lineup, the Celtics' bench depth remains a concern, and with little salary cap flexibility to make blockbuster moves, smaller additions could provide the right boost.
One name that has garnered interest from several teams, including Boston, is Philadelphia 76ers forward Guerschon Yabusele.
The 28-year-old Frenchman is averaging 10.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game this season, contributing solid numbers as a bench player. His ability to stretch the floor, combined with his physicality, makes him a versatile option that could bolster the Celtics' second unit.
Yabusele’s potential fit in Boston is intriguing. Known for his defense and hustle, he could provide the Celtics with much-needed energy off the bench, particularly when they need to rest their stars without sacrificing defensive intensity.
With his strong rebounding and ability to guard multiple positions, Yabusele could complement the Celtics’ defensive schemes and offer a physical presence that would make their second unit tougher to handle.
Adding Yabusele also offers a bit of scoring punch—something the Celtics could use when their starters need a breather. His shooting range could space the floor alongside players like White and Holiday, both of whom can create open looks for others.
Yabusele’s passing ability, although modest, could also help maintain ball movement in those bench-heavy lineups.
Given the Celtics' cap limitations, a trade for Yabusele would likely involve sending out smaller contracts or draft assets, but the potential payoff could be significant. Adding him to an already deep roster could give Boston a stronger bench and a more balanced team heading into the postseason.
With interest from other playoff-contending teams like the New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets, the Celtics will need to act quickly if they want to secure Yabusele’s services before the deadline.
