Celtics News: Jaylen Brown Makes Clear Case For Payton Pritchard to Win Prestigious Season Award
2025 has not been the year that the Boston Celtics have hoped it would be. They are just 9-6 in the month and now are just a game ahead of the Knicks for the second spot in the Eastern Conference standings.
Even with that poor play, the Celtics are still viewed as one of the favorites to win the NBA championship. They are still one of the most talented teams in the league.
A lot of pundits talk about how good the starting lineup for the Celtics is. While they are very strong, Jaylen Brown wants some recognition to go towards one specific member of the bench.
Brown thinks that Payton Pritchard deserves some more credit for what he has done this season for the Celtics. He has been their most consistent player off the bench.
Brown thinks that Pritchard deserves to win the Sixth Man of the Year and voiced as such.
“I think he’s still pretty clear ahead of the back for Sixth Man of the Year and any time he’s on the floor with me, I’m always looking to get him going,” Brown said. “I found him a couple of times tonight. Him just shooting the ball well, stretching the defense, bringing energy to the game is important for us. So Payton’s been having a fantastic year, just got to keep it rolling.”
Pritchard has been great for Boston this year. His shot-making is something that they desperately need off the bench.
Quite frankly, Pritchard is one of the few players Boston has who can create his own shot off the bench. His defense has improved a lot this season as well.
Brown wants his teammate to get the recognition that he deserves. He thinks he is the best player off the bench for any team in the league.
Pritchard has some competition for that award. Depending on what happens with what the Pacers decide to do with Aaron Nesmith, Bennedict Mathurin could be headed back to the bench.
If he comes off the bench for the rest of the season, his stats could take that award away from Pritchard.
Pritchard has averaged 14 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game so far this season.
Joe Mazzulla Takes Blame For Final Two Plays That Led to Celtics Loss
