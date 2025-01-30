Trade Proposal Sends West Guard to Celtics for Key Rotation Help
The Boston Celtics have not been playing very well recently. They are just 9-6 so far in 2025, so they have to put a run together. This trade from ESPN's Bobby Marks would help them get some depth for the bench to help them do just that. This is the trade proposal:
Boston receives: Toumani Camara
Portland receives: Jaden Springer, 2025 first-round pick, 2030 second-round pick
Boston doesn't need any help with the starting lineup. When it's healthy, it's one of the best starting lineups in the NBA.
The issue is that the lineup hasn't been very healthy this season, so they haven't played together a lot. Because of that, they haven't been able to develop a lot of chemistry this year.
Read more: Rockets Star Shouts Out Lakers Legend After Sinking Game-Winner Against Celtics
The Celtics would get a solid young guard in this trade who can help them off the bench. Camara is someone who would help off the bench to give them more depth.
Jaden Springer is someone who doesn't play now anyway, so getting rid of him in this trade is not a big deal. He isn't likely to see much playing time in the next couple of years anyway.
For Portland, they get a first-round pick next year and a future second-rounder. They are in a desperate search for as much draft capital as they can get during this trade deadline.
Springer would also help them at the small forward spot moving forward. They will likely need a new forward since they are expected to trade Jerami Grant.
Celtics News: Insider Expects Only One Boston Player to Make All-Star Reserve Team
For Boston, this deal is about as solid as they are going to get at the deadline. Since they are in the second-apron, it's very tough for them to make any deal.
Putting together a deal like this would give the Celtics the best chance to help themselves now and in the future. For Portland, they add more draft capital and a young player.
This is a pretty fair trade for both sides. If this is something that is discussed, it would be hard for either side to say no.
Camara is averaging 10 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game so far this season.
More Boston Celtics news: Former Celtics All-Star Attempting NBA Comeback
Celtics Guard Looking For Chance in NBA Following Strong G League Stint
For more news and notes on the Celtics, visit the Boston Celtics on SI.