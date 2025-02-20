Celtics' Jaylen Brown Could be Impacted by Scary Victor Wembanyama Injury
San Antonio Spurs’ rookie sensation, Victor Wembanyama, has been diagnosed with a season-ending blood clot in his right shoulder, marking a devastating blow to the Spurs’ playoff hopes.
The 21-year-old center, who has been a standout performer in his debut season, was averaging 24.3 points, 11 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game at the time of his injury, in addition to leading the NBA with 3.8 blocks per game.
More Celtics: Does Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Still Need to Prove Anything?
Wembanyama’s loss has profound implications, not just for the Spurs but also for the wider NBA landscape, specially players on the Boston Celtics.
This injury ripples through the race for the All-NBA team, where players like Celtics All-Star swingman Jaylen Brown are vying for a spot.
The All-NBA teams are made up of three groups: First Team, Second Team, and Third Team, with a total of 15 spots available.
Each team consists of two guards, two forwards, and one center, with players chosen based on their performances during the regular season. A coveted All-NBA selection is crucial for Brown, as it not only enhances his stature but will also play a significant role in future contract negotiations.
Currently, Brown is on a five-year designated veteran extension, and the more he’s able to accomplish during this contract will only aid him around 2029 when it’s time for contract negotiations.
More Celtics: Former Celtics Center Offers Details About Heading Overseas Rather Than Staying in NBA
While Wembanyama’s absence doesn’t directly impact Brown’s quest for another title, or even another All-NBA selection, it does shift the focus of the league’s attention.
With the Spurs’ playoff hopes fading, Wembanyama’s potential All-NBA candidacy is now off the table, clearing a spot for other rising stars and veteran players. This could increase the competition among players like Brown, who has been putting up impressive numbers for the Celtics and looking to solidify his place among the league’s elite.
As teams jostle for playoff positioning, the stakes have never been higher.
While Brown is focused on achieving personal accolades, his Celtics are firmly in the hunt for another NBA title, making him a key player in the Eastern Conference.
The next few weeks will be crucial for all teams, with the race for the playoffs heating up.
As for the Spurs, Wembanyama’s injury represents a significant setback, but it also highlights the unpredictable nature of the NBA, where individual triumphs and setbacks shape the narrative of every season.
More Celtics:
Former Celtics Center Offers Details About Heading Overseas Rather Than Staying in NBA
Where Do Celtics Stand in Eastern Conference Following All-Star Break?
For more Celtics news, visit Boston Celtics on SI.