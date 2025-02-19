Former Celtics Center Offers Details About Heading Overseas Rather Than Staying in NBA
The Boston Celtics went to the All-Star Weekend festivities in the midst of a three game win streak and winning eight of their last 10 games.
Although not looking to make any major moves at the trade deadline, especially with such a deep roster, a potential reunion with a center on the buyout market was ruled out before it ever became an option.
Especially with a clear need from many of the league's top contenders for a center, it came as a shock to the basketball world that Daniel Theis was opting to play overseas for the remainder of this season.
At only 32 years old, the German big man was having a slightly down year with the New Orleans Pelicans.
Since playing the first three and a half seasons of his NBA life with the Boston Celtics, he has bounced around the league a considerable amount since being traded to the Chicago Bulls in the middle of the 2020-21 campaign.
Since that trade, Theis has had stints on six different franchises, including a reunion on the Celtics and helping them reach the Finals during the 2021-22 triumph.
Theis told Eurohoops.net that upon being traded from the Pelicans to the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier this month, and subsequently waived by OKC almost immediately, he preferred to head to Monaco to continue his basketball career.
“Monaco has built something big in recent years by reaching the Final Four and currently ranking among the top four in the EuroLeague standings,” Theis said, “I wanted to be part of this adventure, to win, to have a chance to conquer EuroLeague, to be competitive.”
Theis also spoke highly of Boston and his time spent there.
“For most of the time, I had a good experience with successful runs. I went to the Finals with the Boston Celtics,” Theis said. “I played in the Eastern Conference Finals several times. I played with great players. I met a lot of friends. It remains a great chapter in my professional career.”
